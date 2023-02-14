MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Madison may have thought they were witnessing a reenactment of a scene out of an action movie after they saw around 100 people fighting in a parking lot at 1:30 a.m.

According to the Madison Police Department, on February 11 around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired call. When officers arrived there were reportedly around 100 people ‘actively fighting’.

The crowd was able to be dispersed after authorities sued verbal commands and sirens. Authorities say there were five shell casings found in the parking lot.

The incident happened in the 1700 block of South Park Street.

There were no injuries reported, and it was mentioned that officers even checked with local hospitals. One person, who was not involved in the fighting, provided officers with a statement.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 608-266-6014. No additional details were provided.