KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people were arrested in southern Wisconsin after police found both were reportedly concealing rifles in their pants.

The Kenosha Police Department posted on its Facebook page about recent incidents where rifles were recovered during encounters with police. Around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, a traffic stop was conducted on a 21-year-old man.

The man was reportedly recently paroled for felon in possession, and he was found to have a rifle concealed in his pants. Officials say the gun was manually altered with a saw to make it shorter.

The man also had a ‘good amount’ of Percocet pills on him, and police said it was not his prescription.

Just around 90 minutes later, a 19-year-old man known to have a warrant was spotted near a school. When he was stopped, authorities found he was concealing a rifle, also in his pants.

Rifle from 1st incident Man from first incident Rifle from second incident

Both men were jailed and police said the two rifles are off the streets. No additional information was provided.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.