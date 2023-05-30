MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver in Wisconsin was injured by flying glass after a different driver allegedly fired a gun at him following a suspected road rage shooting.

According to the Madison Police Department, on May 24 a driver’s window was ‘shattered’ during a road rage shooting. Police say that a man was driving when someone in a silver sedan started tailgating him.

The victim told authorities that he brake-checked the other driver, but the suspect allegedly continue to drive aggressively around him. He then accused the suspect of pulling out a gun and firing a single shot into his vehicle.

The release said the victim was injured by flying glass. He called the officers around 8 a.m. to report the incident.

Authorities say no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call 608-266-6014.

The investigation is reportedly ongoing. No additional details were provided.