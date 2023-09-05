OAK CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in southern Wisconsin are looking for suspects accused of stealing $20,000 worth of merchandise from a store.

The Oak Creek Police Department posted on its Facebook page about an incident where suspects allegedly stole $20,000 worth of merchandise from a store. Authorities are asking for help identifying the suspects involved in the alleged incident that happened on August 21.

Those involved reportedly got into an older model Honda Odysses that had no plates. There was no information on exactly what items were taken.

Those with information are asked to call 414-762-8200. No additional details were provided.