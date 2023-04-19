MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – An investigation is underway in Madison after police responded to a reported ‘large’ fight between students from different schools.

According to the Madison Police Department, on April 18 around 11:30 a.m., officers responded to a ‘large’ fight between students from LaFollette High School and other schools in Dane County. Authorities were sent to the 700 block of Pflaum Road.

Officials say that the students fled the area when officers arrived. It is not known how many people were involved.

Two students were reportedly given a ‘restorative justice referral’. There was no mention on if there were any injuries.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

No additional information was released. Local 5 will update this story if more details are provided.