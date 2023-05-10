MCFARLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Wisconsin are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 39-year-old man who has not been heard from since May 3, 2023.

Alexander Davis from McFarland in Dane County was last contacted via text message and has not been heard from since.

Police say that this is abnormal behavior from Davis, and they are concerned for his safety due to medical reasons, which were not provided.

Photo of a similar vehicle driven by Alexander Davis, who is missing from McFarland, Wisconsin. (Wisconsin Department of Justice)

Davis stands 6’00” tall, weighs around 240 pounds, and has short brown hair and blue eyes. His clothing is unknown by authorities.

Davis drives a 2017 red Subaru Impreza. The license plate number was not provided.

Anyone with information on Davis’ whereabouts is asked to contact the McFarland Police Department at 608-838-3151. No further details were provided.