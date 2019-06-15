Police investigate dog bite to a one-year-old child

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Green Bay Police Department is investigating a dog bite, in the area of Shawano Ave. and Cleveland St.



According to officials, on Saturday, June 15 at around 3 p.m., a one-year-old child was in that area, when a medium-sized brown dog, with a long tail, bit the child.

Officials say the child sustained minor injuries.

They also say finding the dog, and its owner, is important in the process of determining whether the dog was treated properly for rabies and other diseases.



Those with information on the incident are encouraged to call Green Bay Police at 920-448-3208.