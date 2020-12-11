Police investigate gunshots fired in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac Police Department is currently investigating a report of gunshots being fired near the area of 5th St. Friday.

According to a release, on Dec. 11 at approximately 11:07 a.m., Fond du Lac Police received multiple calls of people reporting that they heard what sounded like gunshots.

Officers say they did recover some shell casing evidence.

Authorities say responding officers looked through the area and could not find any victims or possible property damage.

Anyone who may have witnessed or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the Fond du Lac Police Department at (920)906-5555 or Crime Alert at (920) 322-3741.