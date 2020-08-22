Police investigating after shots fired, casings found on Green Bay’s east side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police are investigating after shots were reportedly fired on the city’s east side.

Police say they responded to a complaint of shots fired near Bader Street and Manitowoc Road Friday night at about 11:15 a.m.

Shell casings were located in the area, but Green Bay Police say it appears nobody was struck.

Authorities believe this was not a random act. Green Bay Police continue to investigate the incident and are not releasing any additional information at this time.

If you have information regarding this case (20-207957), contact the Green Bay Police Department at 920-448-3208. If you wish to remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward, contact the Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers by phone (920) 432-7867, through their website at www.432stop.com, or by downloading the P3 app through Google Play or App Store.

Latest Stories