OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are continuing an investigation into what they call a ‘significant theft’ after a woman reported herself to police for stealing money from the Oshkosh Youth Hockey Association (OYHA).

In a release from the Oshkosh Police Department, the woman admitted to police, on March 29, 2023, that she had stolen ‘at least’ $60,000 from the OYHA.

The woman reportedly told police she stole the money over the course of several years while she held a Treasurer position with the organization.

The woman has not yet been identified and there is no official word on how much money she allegedly stole.

Police say the situation is still under investigation and anyone with information should contact the Oshkosh Police Department or stay anonymous by contacting the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers.

No other details are available at this time. Local 5 will update this story as more information is released.