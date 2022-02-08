Police investigating attempted homicide near a park in Manitowoc

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A physical altercation in the area of Westfield Park in Manitowoc led to multiple gunshots, and police are looking for the public’s help for information about the incident.

According to the Manitowoc Police Department, on Feb. 6 around 2:30 p.m., there was a shooting incident in the area of Westfield Park. Authorities say they received reports of multiple African American men engaged in a physical interaction that ended after both sides shot firearms.

After reviewing video of the area, multiple suspects and vehicles were seen fleeing the area once the guns were fired.

The investigation is still ongoing, and currently, one suspect has been taken into custody. The department is looking for any information about identifying any of the people involved.

Anyone with information that leads to the arrest of the people responsible could get a reward of up to $1,000.

No additional information was provided at this time, Local 5 will continue to update this story.

