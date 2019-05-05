Police investigating body found after house fire

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) -- Oshkosh Police are investigating a house fire after finding a body in the residence.

On Saturday, May 4 around 5:26 p.m., the Oshkosh Police Department was called to a house fire on the 1100 Block of High Avenue.

Firefighters entered into the house and located a dead 71-year-old man. No one else was injured and he was the only resident at the address.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and the investigation is ongoing.