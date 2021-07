GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are investigating reported gunshots that went off on South Baird and East Walnut.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, gunshots were fired near South Baird and East Walnut. Shell casings were reportedly found in an alley on Saint George Street.

There were no injuries reported and the investigation is still ongoing.

