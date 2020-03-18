Police investigating homicide on Green Bay’s west side

1  of  62
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police say they are investigating a suspicious death in the 1400 block of Traeger Street.

According to authorities, Green Bay Police officers were dispatched for a welfare check of a homeowner on Tuesday. Upon arrival, officers found that entry into the home had been made by someone.

The homeowner was reportedly found dead inside the home.

Investigators and the Green Bay Police Department’s Forensic Uit were notified and have been on the scene since Tuesday night.

Green Bay Police do not believe the incident was random but was done by someone familiar with the homeowner. No one is in custody and the public is not believed to be in any danger.

The death is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Green Bay Police Department at 920-448-3208.

If you wish to remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward, contact the Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers by phone (920) 432-7867, through their website at www.432stop.com, or by downloading the P3 app through Google Play or App Store.

