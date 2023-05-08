MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A suspect was taken into custody after an alleged shooting incident happened outside a tavern in Wisconsin that killed a person.

According to the Madison Police Department, on May 5 around 12:15 a.m., officers were sent to the Badger Tavern for a reported shooting. The tavern is on the 1600 block of Seminole Highway.

When officers arrived, a 44-year-old man was seen with a gunshot wound. Officials say that the man died at the scene.

The suspect reportedly stayed at the scene and was ‘immediately’ taken into custody. 23-year-old Caleb Dimaggio was arrested for first-degree intentional homicide.

The gun that was involved was reportedly recovered at the scene. Authorities say that the suspect and victim are not known to each other.

The circumstances that led to the shooting are being investigated.

Court records show that Dimaggio has not been officially charged at this time. Arrest records show that Dimaggio is in custody.

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.