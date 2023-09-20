WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in central Wisconsin are investigating an overnight shooting at a Wausau bar where the suspect fled the scene and was unable to be located.

According to the Wausau Police Department, the incident happened in the parking lot of M & R Station on South 3rd Avenue around 1:40 a.m. on September 20.

Officers say they responded to the bar for reports of a fight. When officers arrived, a group of men were seen on the west side of the parking lot, one of them reportedly had a handgun.

After an officer ordered the suspect to drop the weapon, he allegedly fled, and a single gunshot was heard coming from the area of the fleeing suspect.

The man was unable to be found, however, a handgun was recovered at the scene.

It was noted in the release that no one is considered injured as a result of the incident and no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact Detective Max LaPorte at 715-261-7854. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Marathon County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-409-8777 or by clicking here.

The case remains under investigation and no additional details were provided.