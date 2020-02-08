Police investigating possible drive-by shooting in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac Police Department is investigating a possible Saturday morning drive-by shooting.

Police were called to the 100 block of Harrison Place around 4:00 a.m., for a report of a man in a vehicle with a gun, arguing with another man.

A witness told authorities the man inside the vehicle fired two shots towards a home on Harrison Place.

Officers were unable to locate any victims or damage to nearby residences.

Fond du Lac police say a man who was at the residence where the shots were directed towards was taken into custody on a probation hold.

The suspected vehicle is described as a charcoal grey, newer model, Dodge car.

The suspect is described to be wearing a puffy silver-colored jacket that was sitting in the passenger seat of the vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call the Fond du Lac Police Department at (920)906-5555 or Crime Alert at (920) 322-3741.