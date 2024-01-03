SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement has been investigating a series of thefts from a Sheboygan County scrap metal recycling center.

The Sheboygan Police Department says several thousand dollars worth of scrap metal has been stolen from Sadoff Iron, a local metal salvage yard on the city’s north side.

Valuable metals such as copper and red brass have been targeted during multiple incidents dating back to early November.

After a thorough investigation, police say that an arrest was recently made on a suspect allegedly responsible for one of the thefts, and felony charges have been referred to the Sheboygan County District Attorney’s Office.

“We are currently working closely with local salvage yards to implement preventative strategies to reduce their risk [of] victimization,” stated officials with the Sheboygan Police Department. “Anyone considering stealing scrap metal should know that we take these crimes seriously and thoroughly investigate them.”

Anyone with additional information on scrap metal thefts in Sheboygan should contact the Sheboygan Police Department.