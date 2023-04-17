NORTH FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The North Fond du Lac Police Department is investigating an incident after shots were reportedly fired in North Fond Du Lac on Sunday Afternoon.

According to a release, Police responded to reports of shots being fired in the Lighthouse Point Mobile Home Community at 1:17 p.m.

Police say someone called 9-1-1 and reported 7-12 gunshots being fired rapidly.

When officers arrived, they located 9mm shell casings on Swan Drive to the west of Prospect Avenue. Officers say they were unable to locate any damage or injuries.

A resident on Swan Drive later gave police a security video showing the late-model gray pickup truck that was involved in the incident.

Around 6:30 on Sunday, the North Fond du Lac Police Department says officers spotted the suspected vehicle on Scott Street and were able to pull it over.

A 24-year-old woman from Fond du Lac was driving the truck and was then brought in for questioning. Police determined the woman was not involved in the incident and she was released from custody.

At this time the investigation is ongoing and no other details are available.

Local Five will update this story when more information is released.