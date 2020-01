GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Police responded to a report of gunshots in the area of Lacount Road and Sunshine Place on the city’s west side at around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Nobody was injured, but police found shell casings nearby. Investigators believe it was an isolated incident and there is no further danger to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. Green Bay Police continue to investigate the incident and no further information is being released at this time.