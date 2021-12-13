UPDATE: ‘Several’ people in custody for Preble High School threat, no further threat believed

MONDAY 12/13/2021 8:30 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police are interviewing multiple people in reference to ‘several’ posts on Instagram regarding a possible threat of an active shooter at Preble High School.

The Green Bay Police Department says that they do not believe there is any further threat, but there will still be an increased police presence at the schools throughout the day. Several individuals are being interviewed in reference to the threats.

Officials from the Green Bay Public School District said that police have individuals of interest in custody regarding the social media threat. Authorities say the threat was made on Instagram.

The threat made was that of an active shooter.

No further information was released at this time. Local 5 will continue to update this story.

ORIGINAL: Police investigating social media threat made to Preble High School

MONDAY 12/13/2021 6:13 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is investigating a threat made on social media to Preble High School.

According to an email sent from the Green Bay Area Public School District, they are aware of a social media threat to Preble High School. The Green Bay Police Department is notified of the threat and is currently investigating the incident.

School officials say that there will be an increased police presence at Preble High School Monday morning. Preble High School did not cancel classes.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the police department at 920-448-3200.

There was no further information provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.