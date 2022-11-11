OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Oshkosh police are currently investigating a ‘suspicious situation’ that happened early Friday morning when an unknown man entered a woman’s home.

According to the Oshkosh Police Department, the incident happened in the 1500 block of Covington Drive around 5:30 a.m. on November 11.

Officers say that a woman reported the incident just after 6:30 a.m., and told officers that a stranger entered her home, and made ‘physical contact’ with her but that she was not injured.

The woman stated that the man eventually left her home, and described him as wearing dark clothing and a cloth face mask that covered the lower portion of his face.

Officers are asking people in the area to check any surveillance cameras they may have for suspicious activity between midnight and 6 a.m.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are asked to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700. If you have information about this incident but wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477 or through the P3 App.

No other information was provided.

Local 5 will update this story when additional details are released.