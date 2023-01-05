OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A dog was found dead inside an apartment on Wednesday, launching an investigation by Oshkosh Police.

A release from the Oshkosh Police Department states that the dog was found in a multi-tenant property located in the 1600 block of Rainbow Drive, officers were dispatched to the apartment around 3 p.m. on January 4.

Authorities say staff from the property management company contacted the Oshkosh Police Department to report that they had located the deceased dog inside of an apartment.

No residents or other animals were found at the residence when authorities responded to the scene. The release states that the dog was medium-sized.

The owner of the dog was reportedly contacted, officers say that the cause of death is unknown and the investigation is still ongoing.

If anyone has information relating to this incident, they are asked to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477; or through the P3 App.