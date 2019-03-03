Police Investigating Two People Found Dead

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) - Oshkosh Police are investigating an incident where two people were found dead Sunday afternoon.

Officials say they were called to report of a weapons complaint located on Cherry Park Court in Oshkosh.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a dead 26-year-old man and a 26-year-old year old woman with multiple gunshot wounds.

The woman was transported to a local hospital and died later at the hospital.

No one else was injured in the incident.

Police say the incident occurred at a residence and the man and woman knew each other.

They also say this was an isolated incident and the public is not in any danger.

Officials say they are not seeking any suspects at this time and the investigation is on going.