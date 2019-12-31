Police Lights of Christmas gives back over the holidays

FOX CITIES, Wis. ( WFRV ) – Officers from 25 area police departments are out surprising neighbors in need over the holidays.

Over $70,000 in gift cards are being used to surprise people and 750 backpacks, that contain winter warmth items, toiletries, snacks and free food coupons, will be handed out by officers across the area.

The gifts are handed out to help meet immediate needs of low income or homeless neighbors.

The $70,000 in gift cards was made possible by several fundraising events held throughout 2019.

The Police Lights of Christmas Program is an outreach of Q90FM Radio.

To follow some of the officers stories: https://www.facebook.com/LightsOfChristmasOutreach/