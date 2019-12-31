FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Police Lights of Christmas gives back over the holidays

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FOX CITIES, Wis. ( WFRV ) – Officers from 25 area police departments are out surprising neighbors in need over the holidays.

Over $70,000 in gift cards are being used to surprise people and 750 backpacks, that contain winter warmth items, toiletries, snacks and free food coupons, will be handed out by officers across the area.

The gifts are handed out to help meet immediate needs of low income or homeless neighbors.

The $70,000 in gift cards was made possible by several fundraising events held throughout 2019.

The Police Lights of Christmas Program is an outreach of Q90FM Radio. 

To follow some of the officers stories: https://www.facebook.com/LightsOfChristmasOutreach/

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories