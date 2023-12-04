MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A restaurant employee in Wisconsin was attacked while leaving work by two people who were late to pick up their pizza.

According to the Madison Police Department, the incident happened on Sunday, shortly after 9:45 p.m., when officers were sent to the 700 block of Gammon Road to Little Caesars.

Police say that the suspects had ordered pizza earlier in the night but arrived to retrieve it after the business had closed.

The two waited outside the restaurant and attacked an employee who was leaving the business. The suspects allegedly punched the employee multiple times and then hit him with their car as they left the area.

Officers with the Madison Police Department searched the area but were unable to locate the suspects.

No arrests have been made at this time, and this incident remains under investigation.