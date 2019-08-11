UPDATE: Police release more information on armed robbery suspect

UPDATE 8/10/2019 9:35 p.m.

COLEMAN, Wis. (WFRV) — The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office has just released more information about a suspect involved in an armed robbery from Saturday night.

Officials say around 6:13 p.m., Marinette County Dispatch received a call of an armed robbery at the Coleman Piggly Wiggly.

The male suspect threatened to use a firearm and left the store on foot with stolen cash.

The suspect is described as a tall white man wearing a Milwaukee Brewers hat, a long sleeve shirt, dark pants and gray shoes.

Police say the suspect fled on foot, but may then have left in a vehicle.

Original 8/10/2019 9:18 p.m.

COLEMAN, Wis. (WFRV) — The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office and Coleman Police Department are in investigating an armed robbery at the Piggly Wiggly in Coleman.

On the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, they say the man in the photos is the only known suspect at this time.

The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office and Coleman Police Department are in investigating an Armed Robbery at the Piggly… Posted by Marinette County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, August 10, 2019

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 715-732-7627 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-427-5857.

