Police looking for dog and owner after dog bite incident

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — Fox Valley Metro Police Department is asking the public for help to find a dog and the owner after a dog bite incident.

Officials said the dog bite happened around 7:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 27 at the Outagamie County Dog Park located on 1300 N. French Road in Appleton.

They say the dog is described as a small reddish-brown mixed breed. The owner is described as a short woman who is possibly in her thirties.

The dog was involved in a fight with two other canines in the park when the bite happened.

Officials are encouraging the public to call the Fox Valley Metro Police Department with any information regarding the incident.