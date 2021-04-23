GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Police looking for information on person seen damaging De Pere art alley

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The De Pere Police Department is looking to identify a person who was seen on video damaging the art alley in De Pere.

In a Facebook post, the De Pere Police Department showed video of a person damaging the art alley. In the video, a person appears to kick multiple art pieces and knock one down.

There was no further information released at this time.

De Pere Police is asking anyone with information to call 920-339-4080.

Local 5 will update this story if more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Neenah girls bring strong lineup to state tennis

Gamblers captain Tucker leaves mark, becomes all-time assist leader

Fusion Athletics All Abilities Cheer Team heading to Worlds

Gamblers cruise past Saints in regular season home finale

Luke of All Trades: Neenah QB Elkin heading to Iowa as long snapper

Blizzard Report: Green Bay prepares for return to field