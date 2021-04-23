Police looking for information on person seen damaging De Pere art alley

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The De Pere Police Department is looking to identify a person who was seen on video damaging the art alley in De Pere.

In a Facebook post, the De Pere Police Department showed video of a person damaging the art alley. In the video, a person appears to kick multiple art pieces and knock one down.

There was no further information released at this time.

De Pere Police is asking anyone with information to call 920-339-4080.

Local 5 will update this story if more information becomes available.