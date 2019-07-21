Police looking for man who may have drowned

MENOMINEE, Wis. (WFRV) — The Menominee Tribal Police says they are looking for a man who may have drowned Saturday evening.

A little after 6:15 p.m., Menominee Tribal Police say they responded to an older man who appeared to be distraught on Oshkosh Road near Keshena Falls.

Officials who first arrived said kids approached them and said a man was swimming and appeared to be in distress and asked for help.

The kids attempted to help the man, but were unsuccessful. The man went under water and did not come back up.

The older man stated the man in the water was his nephew.

Menominee Tribal Rescue Service and the Keshena Fire Department were dispatched to the scene. The Shawano County Dive Team was also immediately dispatched.

Crews did not locate the man and continued the search Sunday morning.

Officials say high, fast waters and alcohol may be factors in the incident. They say there is no indication of foul play or suspicious activity.

