MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities with the Menasha Police Department say they are looking for a missing 22-year-old man who is reported to have cognitive disabilities and undiagnosed mental health issues.

According to a release, 22-year-old Jorge L. Jara Cagal left his residence in the 600 block of Appleton Street on Monday at 12:26 a.m.

The 22-year-old is reported by police to have cognitive disabilities with undiagnosed mental health issues present. He is said to be nonverbal but can understand when spoken to in Spanish.

Jorge stands 5’8″, weighs 130 pounds, and was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a black sweater, and wearing socks but with no shoes.

Officials say Jorge is not able to perceive the dangers of cold weather and may not know how to seek shelter for warmth. In previous incidents, he has been found outside of local businesses or walking near railroad tracks.

Officers with the Menasha Police Department state that Jorge is not well versed in Menasha’s geographical layout and does not appear to have any common places that he is likely to visit.

Anyone who locates or has information on Jorge’s whereabouts is asked to immediately call 911.