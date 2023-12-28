LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Police say they are asking for the public’s help as they look to find a missing 28-year-old woman from Little Chute.

According to a release from the Fox Valley Metro Police Department, 28-year-old Pashia Lee walked away from her Little Chute home around midnight on December 27, going into December 28.

Lee is said to have a cognitive disability and is being described by officials as a 5’3″ Asian woman who weighs about 135 pounds, has long black hair, and has brown eyes.

Officers report that Lee was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, a black skirt, and possibly a bright green or orange rain jacket.

Anyone with information about where Lee may be is asked to please contact the Fox Valley Metro Police Department at (920) 788-7505.