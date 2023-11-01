THURSDAY, 11/02/2023, 8:00 p.m.

BELOIT, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in southern Wisconsin say they’ve located the missing 58-year-old woman who was last seen in her home during a Facetime call.

Bessie Thomas and her vehicle have been located and she is safe.

Police looking for missing 58-year-old Wisconsin woman

WEDNESDAY, 11/01/2023, 9:18 a.m.

BELOIT, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in southern Wisconsin say they are looking for a missing 58-year-old woman who was last heard from a week ago.

According to a release from the Beloit Police Department, 58-year-old Bessie Thomas is missing and was last visibly seen in her Beloit home during a Facetime call at 3:43 p.m. on October 23.

Police say Thomas was last spoken to by the phone at 7:14 p.m. on Wednesday, October 25. Police also say that Thomas’ vehicle, a 2017 red Jeep Patriot with a Wisconsin plate reading 781-TBJ, is also missing.

Thomas reportedly left her home without taking her cell phone, prescribed medication, insulin, and other personal belongings.

Officials are asking the public to be on the lookout for Thomas and her vehicle. Anyone who locates her or her vehicle is asked to contact the Rock County Communications Center at 608-757-2244.