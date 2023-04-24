MONDAY, 4/24/2023, 9:50 p.m.

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Wisconsin are no longer looking for the five-year-old girl and her father.

According to an update from the Madison Police Department, officers, and other law enforcement partners are following up on information received on the location of these subjects.

There is no further need to attempt to locate either of them at this time.

No additional details were provided.

MONDAY, 4/24/2023, 8:44 p.m.

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Wisconsin are currently searching for a five-year-old girl who is unaccounted for after a homicide.

According to the Madison Police Department, on Monday afternoon, officers responded to a suspected homicide in the 1300 block of South Midvale Boulevard. The suspect has not been identified and is currently at large.

The victim has a five-year-old child, identified as Avril Duenas Jaurez, who is currently unaccounted for and may be in the company of her father, Jose D. Duenas-Quinonez.

Duenas-Quinonez is not listed as a suspect but is a person of interest. He is a 37-year-old Hispanic that stands 5’8″ and weighs around 145 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information pertaining to this incident, you are asked to contact the Madison Police Department.

No additional details were provided.