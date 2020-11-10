Police looking for persons of interest, stolen vehicle after Little Chute incident

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen vehicle and two persons of interest following a Monday night incident.

Fox Valley Metro Police say officers responded to the intersection of W. Main Street and Monroe Street in the Village of Little Chute at around 8:40 p.m. for a two vehicle crash between a Chrysler sedan and a Honda Ridgeline truck.

Officers learned that two of the three people in the sedan got into a confrontation with the owner of the Ridgeline. They eventually stole the truck and fled the scene.

The third person in the vehicle fled on foot and was later taken into custody by Fox Valley Metro officers.

Now, authorities are asking for help locating the stolen vehicle, a black 2019 Honda Ridgeline with Wisconsin registration PK4921. The truck has front passenger-side damage.

Fox Valley Metro Police are looking to speak with 22-year-old Chaz Young of Gillet and 25-year-old Autumn Thurber of Neenah. Both have a felony warrant through the Wisconsin Department of Communit Corrections and are persons of interest in this incident.

Police is asking the public to use caution if you know the location of Young, Thurber, or the stolen Ridgeline. Authorities advise to not attempt to confront them, but to instead call local law enforcement.

