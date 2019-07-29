Police looking for suspect in attempted abduction

FARMINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) — The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in an attempted abduction case.

Police say the incident happened around 9:45 Sunday night. The victim, an 18-year-old woman told police a dark-colored, crew cab pick-up truck pulled up behind her as she was walking down Otter Drive, near the Chain O’ Lakes. She told the police a man left the truck and tried to force her into the back seat. She was able to escape without injury.

The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 6′ 2″ with a muscular build.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office.

Detective Sergeant Tim Myers: (715) 258-4466

Crime Stoppers: 1-888-258-9955

www.waupacacountycrimestoppers.org