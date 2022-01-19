Police looking for wanted subject, last seen on east side of Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted subject who reportedly violated terms of his felony parole.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, 24-year-old Gerald Diamond is wanted for violating the terms of his felony parole. Diamond is described as 6’01” tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Photo courtesy of Green Bay Police Department

He was last seen on the east side of Green Bay. Authorities say that there is no known vehicle associated with Diamond. There is no information regarding any weapons associated with him as well.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid directly contacting Diamond, but instead, contact the Green Bay Police at 920-448-3208.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.