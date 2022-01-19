GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Police looking for wanted subject, last seen on east side of Green Bay

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted subject who reportedly violated terms of his felony parole.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, 24-year-old Gerald Diamond is wanted for violating the terms of his felony parole. Diamond is described as 6’01” tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

  • Photo courtesy of Green Bay Police Department

He was last seen on the east side of Green Bay. Authorities say that there is no known vehicle associated with Diamond. There is no information regarding any weapons associated with him as well.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid directly contacting Diamond, but instead, contact the Green Bay Police at 920-448-3208.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Kimberly vs. Appleton East

NHM boys hockey uses discipline to get off to hot start

HS Sports Xtra: Ashwaubenon stuns No. 1 De Pere; FRCC & FVA highlights

Game of the Week: Neenah edges Appleton East to grab first place in FVA

Green Bay grabs second conference win with 69-54 triumph over IUPUI

De Pere Boys & Girls basketball