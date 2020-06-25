APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Police are asking for the community’s help in identifying individuals that “created a very unsafe environment” in the city’s downtown area.

In a Facebook post by Appleton Police, authorities say the incident happened on Saturday, June 20, at around 7 p.m. in Houdini Plaza.

“The pumps that operate the fountain are very expensive to replace and would cause an unnecessary burden to the taxpayers of Appleton if an incident occurred again,” Appleton Police said.”

In photos provided by Appleton Police, seen below, it appears that the individuals are putting soap into the fountain.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Appleton Police at 920-832-5500. Authorities say you can also message their Facebook page. They ask that you reference Case# A20019561

If you have information but would prefer not to call, please consider visiting our website to report a tip or email us at APDTips@appleton.org.

