WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people from out of state were arrested in the Wisconsin Dells after allegedly assaulting police officers and not leaving an establishment.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on May 21 around 1:30 a.m., officers on foot patrol in downtown Wisconsin Dells were asked by employees of Tug’s Kitchen to remove confrontational patrons. It was reported one of the patrons had allegedly tried to climb the bar to assault a bartender.

After reportedly trying to get the people to leave the bar on their own terms, the officers then tried to remove them. Authorities say the group became resistive and assaultive towards the officers.

A Wisconsin Dells Police Officer and a Columbia County Deputy were allegedly ‘battered’ by the individuals. Immediate assistance from any available police units was requested.

Multiple agencies then responded to the scene, and the incident resulted in the arrest of the following people:

28-year-old Sharnice Teague Bolingbrook, Illinois Disorderly Conduct Resisting or Obstructing an Officer Battery to a Law Enforcement Officer

27-year-old Kenneth Magee Chicago, Illinois Disorderly Conduct Resisting or Obstructing an Officer Battery to a Law Enforcement Officer (two counts)

34-year-old Demetrice Coleman Waterloo, Iowa Disorderly Conduct Resisting or Obstructing an Officer Battery to a Law Enforcement Officer



Court records show that all three were officially charged. All three appeared in court and each was reportedly given a $500 cash bond.

All three posted and are no longer in custody.

EMS units were called to the scene to provide treatment. Officials say that a total of seven officers had minor injuries from trying to take the individuals into custody.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is thankful for all of the agencies that assisted during this event. The outcome could have been significantly worse if not for the quick response of all of the law enforcement that were in the area working the Automotion event. Columbia County Sheriff’s Office

The Wisconsin Dells Police Department also posted on its Facebook page detailing the same incident.

No additional information was released.