PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Chicago was arrested on multiple charges after police pulled him over and found a teenage girl with him who he allegedly picked up to perform ‘sexual acts’.

According to the Pleasant Prairie Police Department, recently officers stopped a vehicle for allegedly ignoring the construction signs on Sheridan Road. The vehicle also reportedly had expired plates.

Authorities say that a man from Chicago, who is in his 40s, and a teenage girl were in the car. The officers involved reportedly felt ‘something wasn’t right’ and ended up digging deeper into the situation.

After finding out more information, the man allegedly picked up the girl to do ‘sexual acts’ with her. The girl reportedly showed officers some text messages that confirmed his intentions.

It was also mentioned that the man was out on felony bond for substantial battery out of Milwaukee. He was arrested for the following:

Possession of marijuana

Operating without a license-2nd offense

Felony bail jumping

Felony child enticement

The girl was reportedly brought home unharmed. Police also advised that if people think a juvenile is being exploited or is in danger to call 262-694-7353.

The post also recognized the officers involved.

GREAT JOB & HUGE SHOUT OUT TO PPPD Officer Alejandro Padilla & Sgt. Zach Dutter on this one!!!! Pleasant Prairie Police Department

The identity of the man involved was not released. No additional information was provided.