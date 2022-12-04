MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. (WFRV) – Roughly 15 shots were fired at a southeastern Wisconsin Kwik Trip following what officers are describing as an ‘isolated road rage incident’ that sent one man to the hospital.

According to the Mount Pleasant Police Department, the incident took place just before 11 p.m. on November 29 at the Kwik Trip located on S. East Frontage Road in Mount Pleasant.

Both the Mount Pleasant Police Department and the Racine County Sheriff’s Department arrived on the scene, and after searching the area, roughly 15 spent shell casings were found directly in front of the Kwik Trip.

Upon further investigation, officers say that both the suspect and the victim entered the parking lot in different vehicles. After parking, both got out of their vehicles and began to have a ‘verbal altercation,’ according to witnesses.

Officers say that shortly after the altercation began, the suspect pulled out a handgun, which was later determined to be a 9mm, and began shooting toward the victim.

The victim, a 28-year-old from Kenosha, left the scene with gunshot wounds to both of his legs. Authorities stated that he was located at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital and remains in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

A vehicle in the Racine Toyota’s Dealership lot as well as a window at a Burger King were also hit with bullets.

Witnesses describe the suspect’s vehicle to be a ‘black Toyota SUV.’

Officers describe the incident as an ‘isolated road rage incident’ and there is no believed danger to the public.

The suspect is not in custody and the investigation remains under investigation.

If you have any information you are asked to contact the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

Local 5 will update this story when new details are released.