GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department released its 2023 crime report, and 2023 had the least number of offenses in the last five years.

According to the Gren Bay Police Department, crime across the city in 2023 was down by close to 13% when compared to 2022. Officials say that 2023 had the least number of offenses in the last five years.

The release says that the Green Bay Police Department recorded 6,142 case reports in 2023. While in 2022, there were reportedly 7,056 case reports. 2022 reportedly had the most reported crime since 2019.

I’m pleased to see that our crime reduction efforts are paying off. The decrease in crime in 2023 is the result of our community’s investment in public safety and a tremendous amount of hard work by our officers, detectives, supervisors, and professional staff. Chief Chris Davis, Green Bay Police Department

Below is a breakdown of the reported crimes:

Totals 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023* Crimes Against Persons 1,674 1,470 1,385 1,729 1,397 Crimes Against Property 3.196 3,118 2,878 3,415 3,057 Crimes Against Society 1,620 1,842 1,978 1,912 1,688 Grand Total 6,490 6,430 6,241 7,056 6,142 2023 is calculated with an estimate for December. The full year is not yet verified by IBRS

Nearly every single category is the lowest it has been since 2019. However, non-fatal overdoses were at 140 in 2023 which was a big increase from 93 in 2022. There was only one more fatal overdose in 2023 compared to 2022, according to the Green Bay Police Department.

The full breakdown can be found here.

No additional information was provided.