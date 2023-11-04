JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A parent of a high school student was arrested after a loaded 9mm handgun was found in his vehicle after showing up to the southcentral Wisconsin school just 15 minutes after allegedly threatening a school administrator.

A release from the Janesville Police Department provides details of the incident which took place around 12:45 p.m. on October 31 at Parker High School in Janesville.

Around that time, a school resource officer assigned to Parker High School was told that a parent to a student at the school had made a threat to bring a gun to school and confront an administrator.

About 15 minutes after the alleged threat, 36-year-old Kevin Moore reportedly got to the school and was confronted by the school resource officer in the vestibule outside of the secure entrance into the school.

Authorities say that Moore admitted to having a gun in his vehicle. Shortly after, a loaded 9mm handgun was found in Moore’s vehicle.

Moore was taken into custody and court records show that he has been charged with Disorderly Conduct. His initial court appearance was on November 1 where a signature bond was set at $250.

No other details were provided.