KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Kaukauna Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area of the 300 block of West 10th Street.

According to the department’s Facebook, there is a police presence at the location and officers say they do not have any reason to believe the public is at risk.

No further details have been given.

Local 5 will update this story when more details emerge.