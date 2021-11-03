GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Police presence at Little Ceasars in Green Bay for armed robbery incident

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – There is a police presence at the Little Ceasars on Ashland Avenue after an armed robbery incident.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, a call came in around 1:10 p.m. for an armed robbery at the Little Ceasar’s on Ashland Avenue. The Little Ceasar’s is inside a gas station at the corner of Lombardi Avenue and Ashland Avenue.

Authorities could not confirm if there were any injuries as well as if there were any suspects at this time. Police are still on the scene. It is also believed to be an ‘isolated incident’.

No further information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.

