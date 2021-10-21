UPDATE: One dead, one injured at house near Winter and Imperial Ln., Green Bay PD report

THURSDAY 10/21/2021 10:43 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead and another injured at a residence near Imperial and Winter Lane in Green Bay, police report.

According to Lieutenant Brad Strouf in the Investigations Division of the Green Bay Police Department, officers were originally sent to do a welfare check around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Lt. Strouf says patrol has the scene locked down as detectives continue to investigate the situation.

He goes on to say the investigation will likely continue throughout the night.

THURSDAY 10/21/2021 9:53 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Local police are at Winter and Imperial Lane in Green Bay, according to a Local 5 photojournalist at the scene.

When asked, officers were not able to give comments on why they are there or how long they will be at the location.

As of 10 p.m. Thursday night, no nearby roads are blocked off. Traffic is able to proceed as normal.

Local 5 will update this article when more information becomes available.