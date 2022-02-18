GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple police vehicles are near Franklin Middle School in Green Bay.

Local 5 has a crew near the scene, and they say the K9 units are out. In addition to the K9 units, an ambulance has arrived at the scene. There is crime tape at the Walgreens located at the intersection of Oneida Street and Mason Street.

Back in Sept. 2021, the Green Bay Police Department was investigating a possible child enticement incident at that same Walgreens.

Local 5’s crew says there is about a block radius set up by authorities. Franklin Middle School is located at 1233 Lore Lane.

No additional information was available at this time, Local 5 will continue to update this story.