GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple police officers were on Green Bay’s east side to investigate a shots fired incident.

A Local 5 crew said that police were reportedly looking through some bushes. The police were in the 900 block of East Walnut Street.

Green Bay Police Department says it is investigating a shots fired incident near the 900 block of East Walnut street. Witnesses reportedly said it was a result of a fight.

Police are looking for suspects and no injuries were reported. Authorities say they do not believe it was a random incident. There is no continued threat to the community.

