GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – There is currently a police presence on 700 block of Kellogg.

At this time Green Bay Police are attempting to serve a warrant. Police say the situation is contained but ask people to avoid the area at this time.

Green Bay area schools have been contacted to route busses and students away from the area. The community is not in any danger according to police.

