HOBART, Wis. (WFRV) – The officer that was injured during an incident on WIS 29 is expected to make a full recovery, and the internal review process is still ongoing.

According to the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department, the officer that was injured during a traffic stop on WIS 29 is expected to make a full recovery. The department identified the officer as Samuel Schroeder.

Officials say Schroeder underwent surgery on December 8. The injury happened after an accidental discharge of his firearm at the scene of the high-risk incident.

The review process is still ongoing, but it was mentioned that the firearm was not in the holster when it was discharged.

The internal review process is still ongoing. The initial review did not produce a conclusive answer to definitively identify the cause of the discharge. Nevertheless, I can state the firearm was not in the holster when the firearm was discharged. At this time, there is no timetable for when the final review will be completed. The continuing review will consist of inspecting and testing the firearm as well as the holster. HLPD Police Captain Micahel Renkas

The high-risk traffic stop started with a welfare check on a 30-year-old Hobart man. He was eventually taken into protective custody.

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will continue to update this story.